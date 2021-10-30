Tom Curry urges England to make every moment count ahead of Rugby World Cup

Tom Curry insists England have no time to waste as they enter the Autumn Nations Series knowing the countdown to the World Cup has already begun.

Five campaigns separate Eddie Jones’ team and France 2023, and after starring in Japan two years ago Curry is determined to make every moment count in the build-up.

“It is exciting – that’s the feeling. With the experience I had in 2019 you understand how quickly it comes around,” the Sale and Lions flanker said.

Tom Curry made a big impact at the 2019 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“It makes a massive difference and whatever happens in two years happens on a personal and team level.

“Yes it is exciting but you have got to pull it back a bit to what really matters and that is how you train today or recover today.”

England spent last week in Jersey when preparations for their autumn opener against Tonga at Twickenham on November 6 began in earnest.

Thank you Jersey ? 1900 supporters turned out for our open training session today ? pic.twitter.com/Nl57lRyiVF — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 29, 2021

To add variety to the training schedule, on Tuesday the squad swam 700m out to sea while guiding a paddle board in teams with the aim of improving their communication and challenging them physically.

“We all got home, but not very efficiently! It was fun. It is all about team building. We had a few anchors in our pack but that is a team, you bring them with you,” said Curry.