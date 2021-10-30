On this day in 2019: Lisa Keightley appointed as England Women’s head coach

Former Australia international Lisa Keightley was appointed England Women’s first full-time female cricket head coach on this day in 2019.

Keightley, who was the first woman to score a century at Lord’s, would wait until January to take up her post as she saw out the Women’s Big Bash League campaign in Australia, where she was coach of the Perth Scorchers.

Keightley had previously worked with the ECB as head coach of the England Women’s academy between 2011

and 2015, and had been due to become head coach of the London Spirit in The Hundred before accepting the England role.

Lisa Keightley has been appointed the new head coach of England Women! She becomes their first full-time female head coach ? pic.twitter.com/El9rTazQTQ — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2019

“I’m massively excited,” Keightley said as her appointment was announced. “It’s a huge opportunity.

“It’s a team full of world-class players and to be given the chance to work with some of the players who I worked with a few years ago is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and see where we can get to.”

Keightley inherited a side who were reigning 50-over world champions, and who had reached the final of the previous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“They’re a very competitive side and they wouldn’t be in big matches like that if they didn’t have a really strong group of players who can perform on the big stage,” she added. “I’m really looking forward to getting under way and helping the team progress.”

In a pandemic-hit first year in charge, Keightley guided England to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, but their final four contest against India was a wash-out, with India advancing based on group-stage results.