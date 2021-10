Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 200th Premier League game for Manchester City when Crystal Palace visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Since arriving in 2016, Guardiola has guided City to the league title three times while setting a string of records, including most points in a season, most goals, most wins in a season and more.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at six standout games during his reign so far.

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2 – September 10, 2016

Pep Guardiola watches on with Aleksandar Kolarov in possession (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City 4 Tottenham 1 – December 16, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino, left, and Pep Guardiola had plenty of memorable matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

Southampton 0 Manchester City 1 – May 13, 2018

Gabriel Jesus celebrates the goal which took City to 100 points (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City 6 Chelsea 0 – February 10, 2019

Sergio Aguero with the match ball after his hat-trick (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City 4 Liverpool 0 – July 2, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne, centre, celebrates his goal against Liverpool (Dave Thompson/NMC Pool/PA)

Liverpool 1 Manchester City 4 – February 7, 2021