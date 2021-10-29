Norwich boss Daniel Farke says he’s ‘got the trust’ of the club

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is convinced he retains the support of his club in the wake of the embarrassing 7-0 drubbing by Chelsea ahead of a “crunch period” for his struggling side.

The rock-bottom Canaries are still searching for a first Premier League win of a difficult campaign which reached a new low in last weekend’s humiliation at Stamford Bridge.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber described the heavy defeat to the European champions as “unacceptable” but also said he remains “100 per cent behind” Farke, who has twice masterminded promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in the past three seasons.

City have picked up just two points from nine games and scored only twice this term going into Sunday’s clash with Leeds, which precedes fixtures against Brentford, Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle.

While many critical pundits have already condemned the Canaries to another relegation, Farke insists it is far too early to give up hope and expects to be given time to turn things around.

“I know that I’ve got the trust. We are working together nearly five years,” the German said of Webber.

“We have had an amazing time together, we have created so much for this club and our relationship is always full of trust and honesty and we are there shoulder to shoulder.

“And he was spot on – a 7-0 defeat is of course unbelievably painful and it hurts.

“For us as a group it was not acceptable. We are not happy with just two points after nine games, we are not happy with position 20, and we are especially not happy with conceding seven in the last game.

“Each and every game on this level is difficult, especially for a newly-promoted side.

“But we know right now it’s a bit like a crunch time period for us. In these next games we need to win as many games as possible and the jury will be out after the season, not nine game days.

“It’s always where you are after 38 games, for that we haven’t given up hope