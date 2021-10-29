Injury woes and Beauden Barrett’s landmark – Wales v New Zealand talking points

Wales face a demanding Autumn Nations Series opener on Saturday when they tackle New Zealand at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
Head coach Wayne Pivac has seen his plans hit by injuries, illness and unavailability as Wales prepare to meet an All Blacks team fresh from securing another Rugby Championship title.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points heading into the game.
Numbers game stacks up against Wales
It is hard enough for any team to threaten New Zealand with a full roster of players, yet alone with 20 unavailable, but that is the stark fact staring Pivac full in the face. Seven England-based players could not be considered because the game falls outside World Rugby’s autumn window and therefore they are not released by Gallagher Premiership clubs, while another 13 are either injured, ill or recovering from injury or surgery. It is some list, too, featuring British and Irish Lions Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate.
A day to savour for Beauden Barrett
All Blacks fly-half Barrett will become New Zealand’s 11th rugby union Test centurion when he wins his 100th cap on Saturday. He will reach the landmark nine years after his international debut, and he remains a match-winner of the highest class. Barrett, world player of the year in 2016 and 2017, is closing in on 700 Test points, and amid a stunning array of All Blacks talent on show this weekend, he continues to shine brightest. Wales know all about him and his game-breaking prowess, but stopping another Barrett-inspired blockbusting New Zealand performance is just one of the many challenges facing Pivac’s players.