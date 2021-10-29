Injury woes and Beauden Barrett’s landmark – Wales v New Zealand talking points

Wales face a demanding Autumn Nations Series opener on Saturday when they tackle New Zealand at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has seen his plans hit by injuries, illness and unavailability as Wales prepare to meet an All Blacks team fresh from securing another Rugby Championship title.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points heading into the game.

Numbers game stacks up against Wales

?️ The guys are really excited but they know it's a pretty big task at hand…Wales head coach Wayne Pivac on the challenge that awaits his side on Saturday against the @AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/wVJjuBiFhk — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 28, 2021

It is hard enough for any team to threaten New Zealand with a full roster of players, yet alone with 20 unavailable, but that is the stark fact staring Pivac full in the face. Seven England-based players could not be considered because the game falls outside World Rugby’s autumn window and therefore they are not released by Gallagher Premiership clubs, while another 13 are either injured, ill or recovering from injury or surgery. It is some list, too, featuring British and Irish Lions Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate.

New Zealand toughest of all opponents

Gareth Anscombe’s triumph over adversity

Wales and Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe (Paul Harding/PA)

Can Taine Basham be a magnificent seven?

Taine Basham scores a try on his Wales debut against Canada (David Davies/PA)

A day to savour for Beauden Barrett

Beauden Barrett set to become our 11th centurion ? pic.twitter.com/9nZ2CCQYpj — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 28, 2021