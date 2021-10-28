Twins for Ronaldo and the end of City’s run – Thursday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

Ben Stokes had an unwelcome reminder and Lando Norris got down on the golf course.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 28.

Football

Two more members of the Ronaldo family are coming.

Man City were left reflecting on a rare Carabao Cup loss.

Leicester were celebrating a shootout victory.

Some Thursday wisdom from Romelu Lukaku.

Christian Benteke remembers a goal many people may have forgotten.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed some R&R.

Lando Norris was getting down on the golf course.

Mercedes turned the clock back.

Cricket

Ben Stokes doesn’t need reminding.

Another day, another great view from KP.

Then he went for a swim.

Tennis

Jamie Murray marked a special day.

Johanna Konta was dressed for the season.

