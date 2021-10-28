England and Northern Ireland drawn together at Women’s European Championship

Hosts England and major tournament debutants Northern Ireland will meet in the group stage at the Women’s European Championship next summer.

The sides are set to face each other in Group A at St Mary’s on July 15.

Thursday’s draw for the finals in Manchester also saw Austria, who England will play at Old Trafford in the opening match of the tournament on July 6, and Norway end up in Group A.

Germany, Denmark, Spain and Finland make up Group B, defending champions Holland, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia are in Group C and Group D consists of France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland.

The final of the competition, which was pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is to take place at Wembley on July 31.

England boss Sarina Wiegman, who started work in the job in September, oversaw her native Holland winning the last Euros, on home soil, in 2017 and subsequently guided the Dutch to the final of the 2019 World Cup.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman won the trophy with Holland in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)