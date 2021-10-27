On this day in 2013: Sebastian Vettel claims fourth consecutive F1 world title

UK SportPublished:

The German became only the fourth driver in history to win four world titles.

On this day in 2013: Sebastian Vettel claims fourth consecutive F1 world title

Sebastian Vettel claimed his fourth consecutive world title with victory at the Indian Grand Prix on this day in 2013.

Following a clever strategy, the German became only the fourth F1 driver in history to win four world titles as he finished almost 30 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

It was a feat Vettel achieved earlier than the other three names on the list, six years quicker than Michael Schumacher, who won his fourth at the age of 32, with Alain Prost and Juan Manuel Fangio the others to reach four.

Vettel led home by 30 seconds from the chasing pack to take an unassailable point lead in the drivers trophy
Vettel took an unassailable lead in the standings (Dave Thompson/PA)

Vettel had entered the weekend with a 90-point lead over Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso and needing only to finish no lower than fifth to retain his title.

The then 26-year-old drove a controlled race to secure a result that was never in doubt after Alonso was involved in a first-lap collision that wrecked his faint hopes and saw him finish 11th.

The feat meant Vettel was the youngest to win four titles
Vettel became the youngest person to win four titles (David Davies/PA)

“I think it was a difficult one, all in all – very difficult for me, personally.

“To receive boos even though you haven’t done anything wrong, but to overcome that and to give the right answer on the track and finally get that acceptance I think we’re all looking for as racing drivers, it makes me very proud.”

He added: “I’m overwhelmed. I don’t know what to say. It’s been one of the best days of my life so far.

“It was phenomenal all season, to be honest, so I couldn’t ask for more.”

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News