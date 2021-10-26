On this day in 2008: Harry Redknapp named as Tottenham boss

Tottenham confirmed the appointment of Harry Redknapp as manager on this day in 2008.

Redknapp replaced Juande Ramos, who was sacked a day earlier with Spurs bottom of the Premier League.

The north London club agreed a compensation package of around £5million with Portsmouth, who had won the FA Cup under Redknapp the previous season.

Harry Redknapp led Portsmouth to the FA Cup in May 2008 (Nick Potts/PA)

“Then when I had spoken to them, I decided it was a good move for everybody, for Portsmouth as well in the long term and they have a terrific compensation deal when things were a bit tight.

“I just thought maybe it was time to move on and Tottenham are a big, big club.”

Redknapp had an immediate impact in the dugout, winning five of his first six games in charge – the other result a 4-4 draw at Arsenal were the visitors struck twice in the last two minutes to rescue a point.

Redknapp managed some big-name stars at Tottenham, including Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (Matthew Impey/PA)

Fifth and fourth-placed finishes would follow in the next two years with players such as Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric starring.