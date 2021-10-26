No plans to add South Africa to Six Nations, says chief executive

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel insists there are no plans to add South Africa to the Championship with enhancement of the July and November windows seen as a greater priority.

The Springboks have been persistently linked with the tournament despite signing a contract to appear in the Rugby Championship until 2030.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux stated last month that his world champions would be interested in joining, but at Tuesday’s Autumn Nations Series launch Morel ruled out an invitation for the foreseeable future.

The Six Nations is rugby’s standout annual competition (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The Six Nations has added to and reduced its number of teams in very few moments during its 140 years, so it’s something that we’d be very cautious of doing.”

The Six Nations organises the autumn campaign – now named the Autumn Nations Series – and is also involved in the new season structure discussions for the international calendar after the 2023 World Cup.

Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions (PA)

“We’re pretty happy with what we have, but we’re sure it could be improved. If that leads to a final or some sort of ranking, that would be a positive,” Morel said.