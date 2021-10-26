Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future could be decided within days

What the papers say
Manchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool could have immediate ramifications for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Manchester Evening News reporting he could be sacked before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. According to the paper, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both already been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, though Conte is understood to have reservations about the club’s structure.
The Daily Mail reports Chelsea are set to reward defender Trevoh Chalobah with a new deal. The paper, citing football.london, says club bosses are thrilled with how the 22-year-old has established himself in the Blues first-team squad this season and are keen to tie him down long-term.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Harry Souttar: The same website also says Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton have expressed interest in signing the Stoke defender.