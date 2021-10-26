Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future could be decided within days

UK SportPublished:

The United manager could be sacked before the Red Devils play Tottenham on Saturday.

Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future could be decided within days

What the papers say

Manchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool could have immediate ramifications for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Manchester Evening News reporting he could be sacked before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. According to the paper, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both already been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, though Conte is understood to have reservations about the club’s structure.

Manchester United v West Ham United – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has reportedly switched agents (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Chelsea are set to reward defender Trevoh Chalobah with a new deal. The paper, citing football.london, says club bosses are thrilled with how the 22-year-old has established himself in the Blues first-team squad this season and are keen to tie him down long-term.

Chelsea v Malmo FF – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Contract negotiations have stalled between Chelsea and Andreas Christensen (Adam Davy/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba is believed to be on Newcastle’s radar (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Souttar: The same website also says Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton have expressed interest in signing the Stoke defender.

