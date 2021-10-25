What does the return of Ben Stokes mean for England’s hopes Down Under?

England have been given a major boost by Ben Stokes declaring himself ready for a return to competitive action after an extended break, with the talismanic all-rounder instantly added to the Ashes squad.
Stokes has prioritised his mental wellbeing in recent months and allowed a left index finger injury to fully heal, meaning he missed the marquee Test series against India in the summer while he is absent from the T20 World Cup.
However, with the news the 30-year-old is set to travel to Australia with the Test specialists and supplementary Lions squad on November 4, the PA news agency looks at what that could mean for England’s Ashes hopes Down Under.
How big is this?
So, are England going to win the Ashes now?
What can Stokes do to help England’s cause?
Should we expect too much of him?
But England have more of a chance now?
It is fair to say England will be happier with this news than Australia. But for many cricket fans – on both sides – it will be a welcome development to see someone happy to play again after a rough past few months. It has, in truth, been a difficult year or so for Stokes. He had a period of compassionate leave between August and October 2020 to spend time with his father Ged, who died last December, while he has been dealing with a finger issue since first fracturing it at the Indian Premier League in April. A comeback was aborted in July, with one of the factors being lingering pain, and England made it clear they were placing no pressure on Stokes on a return date. But a second round of surgery earlier this month put the wheels in motion and here we are.