Football rumours: Antonio Rudiger attracting interest from big clubs

UK SportPublished:

Juventus and Manchester City are among the clubs reported to be looking to make a move for the 28-year-old.

Football rumours: Antonio Rudiger attracting interest from big clubs

What the papers say

Some of the biggest clubs in world football are reportedly lining up for a shot at luring Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge. Citing a report from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Metro says Juventus, Paris St Germain, Manchester City and Tottenham have all commenced talks with the 28-year-old after extension negotiations to keep him at Chelsea reached an impasse.

The Daily Mail, via Sport TV, says Porto forward Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Newcastle. According to the paper, the Magpies may fork out almost £70million for the 24-year-old as they look to make a splash with their first transfer under new ownership.

Luis Diaz
Porto forward Luis Diaz has been linked with Newcastle (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

The Sun reports Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini is on the radar of a number of Premier League sides, with club officials believed to be heading to England this week to discuss the 25-year-old’s future.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ivan Perisic: Fichajes reports Everton and West Ham have expressed interest in the Inter Milan winger.

Ivan Perisic
Croatia winger Ivan Perisic could be heading to the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News