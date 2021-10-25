Football rumours: Antonio Rudiger attracting interest from big clubs

What the papers say
Some of the biggest clubs in world football are reportedly lining up for a shot at luring Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge. Citing a report from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Metro says Juventus, Paris St Germain, Manchester City and Tottenham have all commenced talks with the 28-year-old after extension negotiations to keep him at Chelsea reached an impasse.
The Daily Mail, via Sport TV, says Porto forward Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Newcastle. According to the paper, the Magpies may fork out almost £70million for the 24-year-old as they look to make a splash with their first transfer under new ownership.
The Sun reports Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini is on the radar of a number of Premier League sides, with club officials believed to be heading to England this week to discuss the 25-year-old’s future.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Ivan Perisic: Fichajes reports Everton and West Ham have expressed interest in the Inter Milan winger.