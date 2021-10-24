Salah turns up heat on Solskjaer and Hornets sting Everton – 5 things we learned

Mohamed Salah was the star man as Liverpool ran riot at Manchester United to increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while there were also eye-catching performances across the weekend from Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Watford’s Joshua King.
Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League action.
More heat for Solskjaer
Sensational Salah
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are a point off the top in second following a victory in which Salah once again – and with perhaps the clearest indication yet – showed he is in a simply magical vein of form at the moment. The Egyptian forward teed up the opener for Naby Keita before scoring a hat-trick to take him to 15 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season. It seems hard to argue with talk that he is currently the best player in the world.
Foden getting back in the groove
Hammers in the hunt again
Ranieri and King have still got it
After Watford’s first match under Claudio Ranieri saw them lose 5-0 at home to Liverpool last weekend, Saturday’s 5-2 victory at Everton provided a punchy response to any who have been questioning whether the Italian can still cut it in the Premier League. The same could also be said with regard to King, who failed to score while on loan at Everton from Bournemouth for the second half of last season – the Norwegian, previously goalless since joining the Hornets over the summer, netted three times in the contest at Goodison Park.