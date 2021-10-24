Salah turns up heat on Solskjaer and Hornets sting Everton – 5 things we learned

Mohamed Salah was the star man as Liverpool ran riot at Manchester United to increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while there were also eye-catching performances across the weekend from Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Watford’s Joshua King.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League action.

More heat for Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United were 4-0 down to Liverpool at half-time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sensational Salah

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are a point off the top in second following a victory in which Salah once again – and with perhaps the clearest indication yet – showed he is in a simply magical vein of form at the moment. The Egyptian forward teed up the opener for Naby Keita before scoring a hat-trick to take him to 15 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season. It seems hard to argue with talk that he is currently the best player in the world.

Foden getting back in the groove

Phil Foden, right, shone in Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Hammers in the hunt again

West Ham’s Declan Rice celebrates after the victory over Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Ranieri and King have still got it

Ranieri ? King pic.twitter.com/oPBsdjWsy4 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 24, 2021