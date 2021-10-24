Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.

The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United, has scored in every game bar one this campaign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.

Form of his life

Record-breaking run

The Egyptian’s first goal at Old Trafford was the 10th successive match in which he had scored. He is the first man to achieve the feat in the club’s 129-year history. After scoring against Norwich in August he became the first player in Premier League history to net on the opening day of five consecutive seasons.

Surpassing the greats

European star

Consistency King