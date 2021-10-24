Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

UK SportPublished:

The Liverpool forward has scored in 10 successive games.

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.

The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United, has scored in every game bar one this campaign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.

Form of his life

Manchester United v Liverpool – Premier League – Old Trafford
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates his opener at Old Trafford (PA)

Record-breaking run

The Egyptian’s first goal at Old Trafford was the 10th successive match in which he had scored. He is the first man to achieve the feat in the club’s 129-year history. After scoring against Norwich in August he became the first player in Premier League history to net on the opening day of five consecutive seasons.

Surpassing the greats

Manchester United v Liverpool – Premier League – Old Trafford
Mohamed Salah (second right) moved past Didier Drogba in the Premier League goal charts with this breakthrough (PA)

European star

Spain Soccer Champions League
Salah was on target twice against Atletico Madrid (AP)

Consistency King

Liverpool v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Anfield
Salah is targeting a third Premier League Golden Boot (PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News