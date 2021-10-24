I don’t agree with you – Nuno rejects suggestion Spurs have creativity problem

Nuno Espirito Santo does not think his side have a creativity problem, despite Tottenham not having a shot on goal in the second half of the 1-0 loss at West Ham.

Spurs slipped to a fourth London derby defeat of the season, having already lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal, as they were undone by Michail Antonio’s 78th-minute goal at the London Stadium.

Antonio continued his enjoyment of playing against Tottenham as he scored his sixth goal against them – more than any other club.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio celebrates scoring the winning goal (Tim Goode/PA)

It was the third time that has happened already this season, the worst record in the division.

Asked why his side struggled, he replied: “Because West Ham defend in the box with a lot of men. There was not much space and we should’ve moved the ball faster and gone to wide areas.

“But is always difficult when the team and all men are behind the ball, it is difficult to find spaces and gaps.”

In response to being asked if his midfield lacked creativity, he said: “No. No, no, no.

“I think the team needs to be balanced. To be balanced in terms of the presence of the players.

West Ham’s Said Benrahma and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It is always frustrating, a London derby that we know means a lot to our fans, means a lot to us and we were not able to win it. I am disappointed because it hurts, I know it hurts.”

While Nuno has clear problems at Spurs, things are looking brighter for West Ham.

They climbed above their London rivals in the table after posting back-to-back wins and David Moyes believes the club are blossoming.

“We are growing characters at the moment, over the last couple of years they have all blossomed, they are all feeling important and feeling like they can make a difference,” said the Hammers boss.

“The club is blossoming now and that comes from the players. Those players are all improving together and it is a good thing to have.”

West Ham’s Declan Rice celebrates after the final whistle (Tim Goode/PA)

Five of the players who started against Spurs played in the Europa League in midweek and Moyes added: “I don’t think it is easy whatever league to win three games in a week.

“We have had to play Sunday, Thursday, Sunday. The players have done a great job, even the squad of players, we needed them in midweek.