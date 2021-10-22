Newcastle move on from Bruce, Ole under pressure – Premier League talking points

Managerless Newcastle will be desperate to get their season going at Crystal Palace this weekend, while Manchester United will have a job on their hands containing Liverpool.

Can Newcastle kick-start new era in south London?

The Magpies will be desperate to subdue Palace on Saturday and breathe new life into an already faltering Premier League campaign. Newcastle’s new owners unseated boss Steve Bruce on Wednesday, with his former assistant Graeme Jones taking charge for the Selhurst Park trip. A string of big names have been linked with newly-moneyed Newcastle’s managerial vacancy, but Toon supporter Jones is the man for now charged with chasing that elusive first league win of the campaign.