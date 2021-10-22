Newcastle move on from Bruce, Ole under pressure – Premier League talking points

UK SportPublished:

Graham Potter will look to patch up his relationship with Pep Guardiola.

Newcastle move on from Bruce, Ole under pressure – Premier League talking points

Managerless Newcastle will be desperate to get their season going at Crystal Palace this weekend, while Manchester United will have a job on their hands containing Liverpool.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main Premier League talking points.

Can Newcastle kick-start new era in south London?

The Magpies will be desperate to subdue Palace on Saturday and breathe new life into an already faltering Premier League campaign. Newcastle’s new owners unseated boss Steve Bruce on Wednesday, with his former assistant Graeme Jones taking charge for the Selhurst Park trip. A string of big names have been linked with newly-moneyed Newcastle’s managerial vacancy, but Toon supporter Jones is the man for now charged with chasing that elusive first league win of the campaign.

Old pals Rafa and Claudio clash

Newcastle United v Fulham – Premier League – St James’ Park
Good friends Rafa Benitez, left, and Claudio Ranieri, right, will face each other in the Premier League again (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Potter ready to bury the Pep hatchet

Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter File Photo
Graham Potter, right, will be hoping for a make-up hug with Pep Guardiola, left, this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Fringe men challenged to fire for Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi file photo
Callum Hudson-Odoi, pictured, will be among those trying to impress for Chelsea against Norwich (Alex Pantling/PA)

Solskjaer under pressure for grudge match

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, pictured, continues to come under pressure at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News