Can England contain West Indies in their T20 World Cup campaign opener?

England will get their T20 World Cup campaign under way in earnest on Saturday when they take on the West Indies in Dubai.
The Windies have proven something of a bete noire for England in this competition, beating them in all five matches, including in the final five years ago when Carlos Brathwaite announced himself in breathtaking fashion.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at those five meetings.
2009 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by five wickets (DLS), Super Eights
2010 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by eight wickets (DLS), Group Stage
2012 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by 15 runs, Super Eights
2016 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by six wickets, Super 10s
England’s 182 for six, in what was both sides’ tournament opener, was put in the shade as Gayle came to the party with a stunning, belligerent knock. There were just the five fours but 11 sixes came from his blade as he thundered his way to 100 not out from 48 balls, becoming the first man to amass more than one ton at a World T20. With the self-styled Universe Boss in such form, the Windies were unstoppable and they won with 11 balls to spare in Mumbai.
2016 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by four wickets, Final
‘Remember the name’. The equation at Eden Gardens in Kolkata boiled down to 19 off the last over with England in the box seat to become the competition’s first two-time winners. Enter Brathwaite in just his eighth T20 international, who flayed the first four balls of Ben Stokes’ over for six as the Windies won the competition for a second time. England had posted 155 for nine, backed up by Joe Root’s fifty with the Yorkshireman then removing Gayle as the Windies slipped to 11 for three. Marlon Samuels kept them afloat with 85 not out from 66 balls then deferred to his junior partner Brathwaite to deliver the coup de grace in an all-time epic finale.