Can England contain West Indies in their T20 World Cup campaign opener?

England will get their T20 World Cup campaign under way in earnest on Saturday when they take on the West Indies in Dubai.

The Windies have proven something of a bete noire for England in this competition, beating them in all five matches, including in the final five years ago when Carlos Brathwaite announced himself in breathtaking fashion.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at those five meetings.

2009 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by five wickets (DLS), Super Eights

West Indies knocked England out of the 2009 World Twenty20 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

2010 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by eight wickets (DLS), Group Stage

England had the last laugh at the 2010 World Twenty20 after losing their opener to the West Indies (Rebecca Naden/PA)

2012 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by 15 runs, Super Eights

Eoin Morgan could not get England over the line (Gareth Copley/PA)

2016 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by six wickets, Super 10s

Chris Gayle’s 47-ball 100 against England in 2016 – the fastest ICC Men's #T20WorldCup ton – is the winner of the @postpeapp Greatest Moment match-up 3️⃣. pic.twitter.com/Dmm9kDEYEt — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2021

England’s 182 for six, in what was both sides’ tournament opener, was put in the shade as Gayle came to the party with a stunning, belligerent knock. There were just the five fours but 11 sixes came from his blade as he thundered his way to 100 not out from 48 balls, becoming the first man to amass more than one ton at a World T20. With the self-styled Universe Boss in such form, the Windies were unstoppable and they won with 11 balls to spare in Mumbai.

2016 World Twenty20 – West Indies win by four wickets, Final

Just a hiccup, @benstokes38! Happens to all great players who put their hands up under pressure! You are a STAR! Braithwaite take a bow! ?? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) April 3, 2016