Over two-thirds of Premier League players double vaccinated against coronavirus

The Premier League has confirmed 68 per cent of players have now been fully vaccinated against Covid, with 19 per cent yet to receive their first dose.
The uptake of the vaccine among professional footballers has been debated at length, with several England internationals opting not to discuss their status earlier this month.
The new figures from the Premier League confirm the sport is still below the national average, with latest government statistics showing 78.9 per cent of over 12s in the UK have been fully vaccinated.
“At their age they are more open to some of these conspiracy theories because they are reading social media more,” he said.
“They are perhaps more vulnerable to those sort of views. From what I can see there is a bit of confusion around. And there are several different threads there to why they are choosing to be jabbed or not to speak publicly about it.”