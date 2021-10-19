Over two-thirds of Premier League players double vaccinated against coronavirus

The Premier League has confirmed 68 per cent of players have now been fully vaccinated against Covid, with 19 per cent yet to receive their first dose.

The uptake of the vaccine among professional footballers has been debated at length, with several England internationals opting not to discuss their status earlier this month.

The new figures from the Premier League confirm the sport is still below the national average, with latest government statistics showing 78.9 per cent of over 12s in the UK have been fully vaccinated.

The Premier League has announced coronavirus vaccination numbers (Richard Heathcote/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate recently discussed his players’ uptake of the virus. (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“At their age they are more open to some of these conspiracy theories because they are reading social media more,” he said.