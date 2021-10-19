Jerry Flannery pays glowing tribute to Harlequins and England’s Alex Dombrandt

Jerry Flannery has described Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt as “probably the most skilful forward” he has coached.

Dombrandt, who made his Test debut this summer, is widely expected to be included in England’s Autumn Nations Series starting line-up.

England face Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham next month, with 24-year-old Dombrandt having already enjoyed an unforgettable year.

His England bow against Canada apart, he also played a major role in Quins winning the Gallagher Premiership title and he has started the current domestic campaign in blistering form.

“He is probably the most skilful forward I have coached, ever. He is so good,” Quins’ lineout and defence coach Flannery said.

“You are never going to turn him into say, for instance, Tom Curry, who is a phenomenon around the tackle area.

“Alex has done a lot of work on his defence. He reads the game really well and I thought the Bristol game (earlier this month) was incredible.

Alex Dombrandt celebrates Harlequins winning the 2021 Gallagher Premiership title (Steve Paston/PA)

“Another thing people probably don’t see from outside Harlequins is his leadership.

“The players love him here, they absolutely love what he is about because that’s what Harlequins are about.

“From a technical point of view, he is always going to be known for being probably the most skilful number eight in world rugby.

"We're starting now to look at what World Cup squad we'll need, so this squad is a reflection of that planning." Eddie on today's squad announcement ?#WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/kgTYTUj3fN — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 18, 2021

“And I think he is improving hugely as a defensive player, which (England head coach) Eddie Jones will have been feeding into him, because if you want to play Test rugby, you have got to be physical and be able to defend.

“Alex had the best performance I have seen him play against Bristol.”

Dombrandt is joined in England’s autumn squad by Quins colleagues Marcus Smith and Joe Marler, although there was no place for wing Louis Lynagh, whose two tries sealed a spectacular Premiership final victory over Exeter at Twickenham in June.

Louis Lynagh in try-scoring action for Harlequins (Nigel French/PA)

“I see him day in, day out, and I have so much confidence in him when he takes the field that I know he is going to perform.

“Yes, I am surprised he wasn’t in, but Eddie has a lot of players to pick from and is very much his own man, so he will make that decision.