Andreas Christensen has inspired a generation in Denmark – Jon Dahl Tomasson

Jon Dahl Tomasson has hailed “top-class defender” Andreas Christensen for inspiring a generation in Denmark.

Tomasson will lead his Malmo side in a clash of “two totally different football worlds” in Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with reigning European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Former Newcastle striker Tomasson coached Christensen in the Denmark national set-up before making the switch to Malmo in 2020.

Jon Dahl Tomasson will lead Malmo into Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Andreas Christensen is one of the best defenders around,” said Tomasson.

“It’s always good for the Scandinavian countries to have players coming across and making the grade in the Premier League.

“He’s had a great journey and has done tremendously well.

“The way he’s playing and the way he’s been playing here under the new manager, he’s been a great inspiration for a lot of Danish people.

“And not only the Danish people but also for a lot of Chelsea fans – he’s a top-class defender.”

Hailing the 25-year-old Christensen as a keen student of the game, Tomasson added: “The best players are thinkers, especially when it comes to choices.

“In top football you need to make choices, very quickly.

“So then you need intelligent players for sure.”

Reigning Swedish champions Malmo are pushing hard to retain their top-flight title.

Andreas Christensen (pictured) has been in sparkling form for Chelsea under manager Thomas Tuchel (John Walton/PA)

With six games in 18 days in the offing, Wednesday’s west London visitors have little choice but to rotate their resources.

But Tomasson believes the experiences will bolster the club immeasurably for the future.

“The game tomorrow is important in a special way, because we have ambitions to show ourselves in the best way.

“What we’re experiencing here now is a masterclass in international football. And we want to develop as a club to gain a more international mindset, which is important.

“But at the same time we want to win the league in Sweden.

“We have a lot of games in a short space of time, so that’s why I will use the whole squad and I will be changing players tomorrow.

“We shouldn’t forget that we’ve come so far, winning the league last season.

“We want to do the impossible; be successful in Europe, but also do well in Sweden as well.