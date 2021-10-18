World number 71 to Indian Wells winner – the key to Cameron Norrie’s rapid rise

Cameron Norrie hit the big time in tennis with victory at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 26-year-old’s 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili earned him his second title of 2021 in his sixth final and lifted him to 15th in the world rankings.

Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions around Norrie’s rise.

Was this expected?

In a word, no. Norrie began the year ranked 71 and getting close to his previous career high of 41 set in 2019 would have been seen as a good result. That Norrie is now a top-20 player and set to go higher is truly exceptional.

How has he done it?

Cameron Norrie’s forehand has been an important shot this season (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Could he really qualify for the ATP Finals?

It’s tight & it’s tense. ? Your @FedEx ATP Race To Turin after Indian Wells ? #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/U6poIWc6x0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 18, 2021

Yes. Norrie now sits 10th in the race for the eight-man event, but Rafael Nadal above him will not play because of an ongoing foot problem. The man he needs to overhaul is Hubert Hurkacz, who lies 160 points ahead.

Where does he play next?

Norrie understandably pulled out of this week’s tournament in Antwerp but will play next week in Vienna and then at the Paris Masters and Stockholm Open. With 1,750 points up for grabs across the three events, there is still plenty to play for.

What are his targets now?