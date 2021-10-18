What Premier League teams can expect from their Champions League opponents

UK SportPublished:

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in European action this week.

The Champions League’s third round of group-stage fixtures sees Liverpool travel to Atletico Madrid for an old-boy reunion. Here, the PA news agency looks at the four English teams’ European opponents this week.

Club Brugge

Belgium’s surprise Champions League package will be bidding for another upset when hosting Manchester City on Tuesday. The Belgium champions pulled off a stunning 1-1 draw with Paris St Germain, thwarting Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe no less. Then Club Brugge beat RB Leipzig 2-1 to put themselves ahead of City in the Group A standings. Pep Guardiola’s men will expect to reverse that this week, but the resolute hosts will be itching to deliver on the shock factor once more.

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez will be gunning for his old club when Liverpool head to Madrid on Tuesday. The 34-year-old racked up 82 goals in 133 games for the Reds, and will doubtless be keen to put one over his former employers. Uruguay hitman Suarez last faced Liverpool when his Barcelona side was hammered 4-0 at Anfield in 2019. Atletico also dumped then-reigning champions Liverpool out of the tournament at the last-16 stage in March 2020. Atletico have lost just once in La Liga so far this term and currently sit second in Group B behind Liverpool.

Atalanta

Liverpool v Atalanta – UEFA Champions League – Group D – Anfield
Gian Piero Gasperini will aim to heap more misery on Manchester United with his Atalanta team on Wednesday (Paul Ellis/PA)

Malmo

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Nations League – Group B4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Former Newcastle striker Jon Dahl Tomasson is at the helm of Swedish outfit Malmo (Mike Egerton/PA)
