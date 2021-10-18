Cameron Norrie became the first Brit to win tennis’s “fifth-major” by fighting back for a storming three-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Sunday.

In football, Steve Bruce surveyed the wreckage of Newcastle’s big day and insisted the club could drag itself out of another Premier League relegation hole following a 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham.

In rugby union, England star Maro Itoje made a try-scoring return to the Gallagher Premiership as rampant Saracens humiliated rock-bottom Bath with a 71-17 victory at the Recreation Ground while leaders Leicester demolished Worcester 48-3 at Sixways to make it five wins in a row.

Here PA Media look a the sporting weekend in pictures.

Newcastle’s new owners were left with little doubt as to the task ahead of them as they watched a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham in a game delayed for 20 minutes by a medical emergency in the crowd.

Medical personal are called to assist a fan in the stands during the Premier League match at St. James’ Park (PA Images/Owen Humphreys)

Jacksonville Jaguars’ James Robinson (right) is tackled by Miami Dolphins’ Noah Igbinoghene (left) and Jaelan Phillips during the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (PA Images/Adam Davy)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his side’s Premier League defeat at Leicester (PA Images/Mike Egerton)

England forward Maro Itoje made a try-scoring return to the Gallagher Premiership as rampant Saracens humiliated rock-bottom Bath with a 71-17 victory at the Recreation Ground (PA Images/David Davies)

Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Swift wins the men’s road race during the British Cycling National Championships Road Race in Lincoln PA Images/Tim Goode)

Savannah Marshall celebrates victory by knock-out over Lolita Muzeya in their WBO middleweight championship of the world contest at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle. (PA Images/Owen Humphreys)

Eshaada, ridden by Jim Crowley (left) wins the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes with Albaflora ridden by Rossa Ryan second during the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot (PA Images/Steve Paston)

Starting the day two shots behind leader Rickie Fowler, the former world number one – whose ranking has slipped to 14th during a troubled 2021 – carded a superb six-under 66 to end on 25-under par for his second victory of 2021.