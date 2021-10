The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.

Magical Mo purring as five-star Liverpool recapture title-winning form

Mo Salah starred in Liverpool’s 5-0 win against Watford (Tess Derry/PA)

Ranieri faces tall order to turn Watford’s fortunes around

Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League with Watford (Tess Derry/PA)

Pressure growing on Solskjaer after Leicester defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure following United’s defeat at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea proving they can cope with pressure of title fight

Ben Chilwell celebrates following his strike against Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Landmark for Bruce but clock ticking on Toon tenure