A closer look at 5 of the wider issues after Manchester United lose at Leicester

Manchester United got a key run off to an embarrassing start as under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were humbled 4-2 at Leicester.

Already under pressure before that loss, things do not get any easier for the Red Devils as Atalanta arrive in the Champions League on Wednesday before Liverpool come to town next Sunday.

Trips to Tottenham and Atalanta follow before an Old Trafford clash with Manchester City sends them into the November international break.

Heading into this unenviable run, the PA news agency takes a look at what went wrong at Leicester and some of the wider issues at United.

Porous defence

Harry Maguire (left) and Kelechi Iheanacho battled for the ball (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lack of focus

Three points = ?????? ✅ We love this from @PatsonDaka20 ? pic.twitter.com/9OhF5td6oY — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 16, 2021

It was not just Maguire who underperformed on Saturday – as Solskjaer pointed out, the fact goalkeeper David De Gea was United’s star man and still conceded four said everything about their performance. Paul Pogba was among those to put in a disappointing display and said “we need to change something” as they conceded “stupid goals” on a day he felt the side lacked maturity. Solskjaer believes it was less an issue of maturity and more about “focus in key moments”. That has long been a thorn in United’s side and was never as clear as when Jamie Vardy made it 3-2 just 54 seconds after the returning Marcus Rashford had equalised. Patson Daka’s late goal also highlighted their longstanding issue dealing with set pieces.

Midfield muddle

Nemanja Matic stressed the importance of unity after yesterday's defeat.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/i8Xl6lkSE4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 17, 2021

The midfield set-up has been an issue for a while, thanks in no small part to the lack of an elite defensive midfielder. Solskjaer has regularly leant on the duo of Scott McTominay and Fred, which offers defensive cover but few attacking options. Pogba and Nemanja Matic started as the midfield two at the King Power Stadium but performed poorly, looking cumbersome in possession against a sharp, hungry Leicester side. Bruno Fernandes, so impressive since joining from Sporting in January 2020, looked lost and Solskjaer has some thinking to do about the profile of his midfield and the system.

Make Ronaldo fit

To all the fans who voted for me for Player Of The Month… Thanks, guys! ?????? pic.twitter.com/Nf9wnJzvXq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to much fanfare and lifted the mood around Old Trafford. The 36-year-old has scored five goals in his first seven appearance back at the club – an impressive return that does not disguise the fact that United have yet to get the best from him. Ronaldo has not had the service he yearns for and his lack of pressing has been well documented, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saying United’s “central players weren’t pressing so we could be patient and work the ball through the pitch”. There is no doubt that the Portuguese is a generational talent, but United need to utilise his qualities in a way that complements his team-mates. Fellow big-name arrival Jadon Sancho, Donny Van De Beek and Jesse Lingard are others that Solskjaer has yet to get the best from.

Scrutiny on Solskjaer