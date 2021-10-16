Savannah Marshall makes quick work of Lolita Muzeya in first title defence

Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title by stopping Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds in Newcastle.

The Hartlepool fighter, who is unbeaten in her professional career, was making the first defence of the title she won almost exactly a year ago and it did not last long.

Savannah Marshall (left) stopped Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Marshall, 30, is now set for a super-fight against American Claressa Shields, and the pair will fight on the same card in December.

A bullish Marshall told Sky Sports: “Claressa couldn’t last two minutes with me, let alone two rounds.”

Hughie Fury (left) defeated Christian Hammer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hughie Fury, who has set his sights on emulating cousin Tyson as a world champion, said: “I was very easy in there, I was going through the gears.