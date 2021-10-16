Eight seasons in the making – Sadio Mane reaches 100 Premier League goals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal against Watford.
It came just a month after team-mate Mohamed Salah became the 30th player to bring up his century of league strikes.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at Mane’s journey to three figures.
A slow burner
In good company
Mane’s strike-rate of a goal every 2.3 matches (100 in 237) might appear low alongside some of his contemporaries in the modern game but it compares to that of Didier Drogba (104 in 254) over a similar length of time and is not that much worse than Romelu Lukaku’s first spell in English football (114 in 254). By comparison, he comes – unsurprisingly – behind Salah (1.6) but ahead of fellow Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino (3.2) and Diogo Jota (3.3).