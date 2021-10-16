Eight seasons in the making – Sadio Mane reaches 100 Premier League goals

UK SportPublished:

The Senegal international brought up the milestone just a month after Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Eight seasons in the making – Sadio Mane reaches 100 Premier League goals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal against Watford.

It came just a month after team-mate Mohamed Salah became the 30th player to bring up his century of league strikes.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at Mane’s journey to three figures.

A slow burner

Sadio Mane playing for Southampton
Sadio Mane scored 21 goals in two seasons at Southampton (Chris Ison/PA)

In good company

Mane’s strike-rate of a goal every 2.3 matches (100 in 237) might appear low alongside some of his contemporaries in the modern game but it compares to that of Didier Drogba (104 in 254) over a similar length of time and is not that much worse than Romelu Lukaku’s first spell in English football (114 in 254). By comparison, he comes – unsurprisingly – behind Salah (1.6) but ahead of fellow Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino (3.2) and Diogo Jota (3.3).

African treble

Didier Drogba (left) and Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (right) and Didier Drogba (left), who reached the landmark in 2012 (Rebecca Naden/Michael Regan/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News