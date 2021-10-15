The key talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend

UK SportPublished:

The league’s South American stars face gruelling journeys back from international duty.

The key talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce and Watford counterpart Claudio Ranieri will find themselves in the limelight as the Premier League returns this weekend.

For many, Bruce will be a surprise guest at the Magpies’ takeover party on Sunday, while Ranieri will launch a fourth stint in English football during a round of fixtures in which the league’s South American contingent could be used sparingly.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the weekend’s talking points.

Brucey bonus

Few expected Bruce to remain as Newcastle’s head coach after Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover at St James’ Park last Thursday, and speculation has been rife since as to who might replace him. However, the club have said he will take charge of his 1,000th game as a manager when Tottenham head for Tyneside on Sunday.

Ron’s reminder

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure after Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cutting it fine

International demands could prove costly for Premier League clubs this weekend, with the latest round of World Cup qualifiers in South America taking place on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Fabinho, Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Giovani Lo Celso, Manchester United duo Fred and Edinson Cavani, Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Leeds frontman Raphinha, Everton defender Yerry Mina and Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron all face a race against time to make themselves available to play for their respective clubs.

The one and Toney

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League
Brentford’s Ivan Toney has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Into the Hornets’ nest

Claudio Ranieri will forever be remembered as the man who guided Leicester to the Premier League title against all the odds in 2016. The much-travelled 69-year-old Italian will renew his acquaintance with English football when Liverpool arrive at Vicarage Road for his first game at the helm after Xisco Munoz became the seventh manager to be sacked by the club in five years.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News