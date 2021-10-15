The key talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce and Watford counterpart Claudio Ranieri will find themselves in the limelight as the Premier League returns this weekend.

For many, Bruce will be a surprise guest at the Magpies’ takeover party on Sunday, while Ranieri will launch a fourth stint in English football during a round of fixtures in which the league’s South American contingent could be used sparingly.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the weekend’s talking points.

Brucey bonus

Few expected Bruce to remain as Newcastle’s head coach after Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover at St James’ Park last Thursday, and speculation has been rife since as to who might replace him. However, the club have said he will take charge of his 1,000th game as a manager when Tottenham head for Tyneside on Sunday.

Ron’s reminder

Cutting it fine

? A big week of @CONMEBOL #WorldCup qualifiers sees Brazil and Argentina remain unchallenged while Chile make progress ? ?? Bolivia 4-0 Paraguay ???? Colombia 0-0 Ecuador ???? Argentina 1-0 Peru ???? Chile 3-0 Venezuela ???? Brazil 4-1 Uruguay ?? pic.twitter.com/7u4WBoH2zu — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 15, 2021

International demands could prove costly for Premier League clubs this weekend, with the latest round of World Cup qualifiers in South America taking place on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Fabinho, Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Giovani Lo Celso, Manchester United duo Fred and Edinson Cavani, Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Leeds frontman Raphinha, Everton defender Yerry Mina and Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron all face a race against time to make themselves available to play for their respective clubs.

The one and Toney

Into the Hornets’ nest

