Drogba reminisces and Stokes continues recovery – Thursday’s sporting social

Chelsea Women enjoyed their night in Europe.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 14.

Football

Didier Drogba rolled back the years.

Thomas Muller enjoyed his club mate’s stunning goal for Canada.

Chelsea celebrated a big Champions League win.

Cricket

Ben Stokes continued his recovery.

England’s T20 World Cup prep started.

Sachin Tendulkar loved his compatriot’s delivery.

Tennis

Ons Jabeur’s rise has impressed Andy Murray.

Rafael Nadal was made an “adopted son” of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar on Mallorca.

Never a day’s rest for ground staff at Wimbledon.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz belatedly received his Hungarian Grand Prix trophy, having been promoted to third following Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification.

UFC

Conor McGregor got a warm welcome in Italy.

Golf

Dustin Johnson was happy to be back on the course.

Cycling

The Tour de France has Mark Cavendish thinking of Squid Game.

Ice hockey

When a former NBA star tries to stop the man widely acknowledged as the greatest ice hockey player of all time.

