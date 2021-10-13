Harry Maguire closing in on Manchester United return

Harry Maguire expects to be back in action for Manchester United in the near future.
The centre-back has missed United’s last two games with a calf injury and was unavailable for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.
The 28-year-old told the club’s website: “It’s getting there. I still haven’t trained yet with the squad but I am getting better, I am progressing as I should be.
“It is obviously a frustrating injury for me to get, but I am progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon.”
On a more positive note for United, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones have both trained throughout the international break having stepped up their recoveries from long-term injuries. Both could come into contention for this weekend’s game at the King Power Stadium.