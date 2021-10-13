Harry Maguire closing in on Manchester United return

UK SportPublished:

The England defender said he “will be back on the pitch soon” following a calf injury.

Harry Maguire expects to be back in action for Manchester United in the near future.

The centre-back has missed United’s last two games with a calf injury and was unavailable for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Maguire was injured against Aston Villa last month
Maguire was injured against Aston Villa last month (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 28-year-old told the club’s website: “It’s getting there. I still haven’t trained yet with the squad but I am getting better, I am progressing as I should be.

“It is obviously a frustrating injury for me to get, but I am progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon.”

Raphael Varane is also sidelined
Raphael Varane is also sidelined (Martin Rickett/PA)

On a more positive note for United, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones have both trained throughout the international break having stepped up their recoveries from long-term injuries. Both could come into contention for this weekend’s game at the King Power Stadium.

