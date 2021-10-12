Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving excluded from Brooklyn Nets games and training

NBA star Kyrie Irving has been indefinitely excluded from team activities with the Brooklyn Nets as a consequence of not having received a Covid-19 vaccination.

Irving had faced the prospect of only being available for away matches this season because coronavirus regulations in New York require most individuals to be at least partially vaccinated to enter sports arenas.

The 29-year-old, his team’s starting point guard, has subsequently been banned from training and matches ahead of Brooklyn beginning the new regular campaign at the Milwaukee Bucks next Tuesday.

My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

General manager Sean Marks said the Nets would not allow any player to participate with “part-time availability”.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” read a statement from Marks.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose.

“Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

The Nets play home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving, left, won gold with the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice,” continued Marks’ statement.

“Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction.