England held as Hungary fans clash with police at Wembley

England remain on course for World Cup qualification despite stumbling to a disappointing draw on a night when Hungary were once again let down by some of their fans.

Gareth Southgate’s undefeated side are on track to win Group I with only next month’s matches against Albania and minnows San Marino remaining on the road to Qatar.

But an exciting-looking England side struggled against Hungary, with John Stones cancelling out Roland Sallai’s penalty in a tepid 1-1 draw under the Wembley arch.

Goalscorers John Stones, right, and Roland Sallai battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)

FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, as punishment and further sanctions look set to follow after Tuesday’s match.

On a night when a banner was displayed in the away section opposing players taking the knee, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a spectator was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence for comments directed at a steward.

As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage.2/2 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 12, 2021