Cameron Norrie into Indian Wells last 16 with Roberto Bautista Agut victory

Cameron Norrie continued his excellent run of form as he sunk Roberto Bautista Agut to book his place in the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The British number two came on strong in the final set to triumph 6-4 5-7 6-3 and book a meeting with American Tommy Paul.

Norrie’s win came just hours after compatriot Dan Evans collapsed to a 5-7 6-4 6-0 defeat to Diego Schwartzman.

Cameron Norrie surged past Roberto Bautista Agut (Steven Paston/PA)

That marked Norrie’s first professional season but few expected the surge into the world’s top 30 that would follow.

Dan Evans (pictured) collapsed to defeat against Diego Schwartzman (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

British number one Evans, however, ran out of gas as he blew a set and a break advantage against world number 15 Schwartzman.

The Argentinian looked all-but beaten after losing the opening set and trailing 3-1 and 4-2 in the second before turning it around to dent Evans’ hopes of climbing into the ATP’s top 20.

Day 5 at Indian Wells ✅ ?? Medvedev d. Krajinovic ???? Paul d. Rublev ???? Dimitrov d. Opelka ???? Norrie d. Bautista Agut ???? Karatsev d. Shapovalov ???? Hurkacz d. Tiafoe ???? Ruud d. Harris ???? Schwartzman d. Evans ??#BNPPO21 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 12, 2021

Evans had reeled off five games in a row to take the first set 7-5, then broke to lead 2-0 at the start of the second.

But two unforced errors from the Briton, who had come from behind to beat Kei Nishikori in the previous round, allowed Schwartzman to break back to level at 4-4.