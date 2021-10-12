5 players to watch at the men’s Twenty20 World Cup

Sixteen nations will be vying over the next few weeks to get their hands on the men’s Twenty20 World Cup, which begins this Sunday and is being held in the Unites Arab Emirates and Oman.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five players who could make their mark.

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Devon Conway played for Southern Brave in The Hundred (Steven Paston/PA)

Liam Livingstone (England)

Ben Stokes, so instrumental in England’s 2019 World Cup final win, is out of the picture and Livingstone looks to be the obvious beneficiary. Having started the summer on the fringes of the set-up he has almost certainly booked a first-choice spot after a breathtaking past few months, lighting up The Hundred and hammering England’s fastest ever century. The Cumbrian, whose mixture of off and leg-breaks could come in useful, has looked ill-at-ease on the UAE pitches at the Indian Premier League of late but is a player unlikely to spend too long in the doldrums.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

The J♾️ddu tale against KKR! ? ? Super King Moments en route to playoffs! (8/9)#WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/e9xGm9OiAN — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P?du Whistle P?du! (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2021

Another all-rounder who is equally adept with bat or ball in hand, Jadeja has not played a T20 for India this year but will be a key figure for captain Virat Kohli. The 32-year-old has made more notable contributions in this season’s IPL with Chennai Super Kings in their pursuit of silverware, having recovered from injury problems which have blighted him over the past 12 months. After a largely disappointing campaign in the last T20 World Cup on home soil in 2016, the experienced ace will be out to make up for lost time in conditions he will be familiar with.

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Tabraiz Shamsi has enjoyed a fine 2021 for South Africa (Donall Farmer/PA)

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)