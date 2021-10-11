Where does Tyson Fury’s win leave the world heavyweight scene?

Tyson Fury remains WBC heavyweight champion after coming out on top in an all-time classic against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury knocked down the gallant Wilder on three occasions to gain an 11th round knockout victory but had to earlier climb off the canvas twice in a pulsating fight.

Here, the PA news agency surveys the scene in boxing’s blue-riband division, with Fury declaring himself the best heavyweight of his era in the immediate aftermath of one of his finest wins.

Is Fury right?

There are still one or two challenges out there so his claim could be contested in some quarters. But having ended the reign of Wladimir Klitschko all those years ago and got the better of the hardest hitting heavyweight in modern times in two of three fights – many would argue all three – the 33-year-old Fury has a right to be bullish. This was not his most accomplished performance but his participation in a fight featuring five knockdowns smashes the myth he is only preoccupied on defence and ought to earn him an army of new fans.

What next?

Oleksandr Usyk, pictured, is an obvious candidate to face Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

How likely is that to happen?

Anthony Joshua has invoked his rematch clause against the Ukrainian (Nick Potts/PA)

So no Fury-Joshua then?

Dillian Whyte is an option for Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

What is Wilder’s next move?

Deontay Wilder, right, gave it his all against Fury (Chase Stevens/AP/PA)

Is retirement an option – for either fighter?