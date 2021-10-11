The sporting weekend in pictures

Published:

A triumphant Tyson Fury features among the best sports pictures from the weekend.

Tyson Fury clambered off the canvas to claim victory in a thrilling third world heavyweight title meeting with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

There were thrills aplenty at Hampden Park, where Scott McTominay’s late winner saw Scotland past Israel, while England coasted to a predictable victory in Andorra.

Lewis Hamilton was left raging as he let slip his Formula One World Championship lead in Istanbul, while St Helens celebrated another rugby league Grand Final success.

Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Fury Wilder Boxing
Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/AP)
Andorra v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Estadi Nacional
England eased to a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)
Turkey F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton lost his F1 World Championship lead in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)
Manchester United v Manchester City – FA Women’s Super League – Leigh Sports Village
The WSL’s Manchester derby ended in a 2-2 draw at Leigh Sports Village (Martin Rickett/PA)
BNP Paribas Open – Day Two – Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alaksandra Sasnovich on her return to action in Indian Wells (PA Media)
Indian Wells Tennis
Andy Murray battled to victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Curragh – Sunday October 10th
Shane Foley piloted Line Out to victory in the Paddy Power Irish Cesarewitch (Brian Lawless/PA)
