Tyson Fury clambered off the canvas to claim victory in a thrilling third world heavyweight title meeting with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

There were thrills aplenty at Hampden Park, where Scott McTominay’s late winner saw Scotland past Israel, while England coasted to a predictable victory in Andorra.

Lewis Hamilton was left raging as he let slip his Formula One World Championship lead in Istanbul, while St Helens celebrated another rugby league Grand Final success.

Here, PA Media looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/AP)

England eased to a 5-0 World Cup qualifying win in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

Lewis Hamilton lost his F1 World Championship lead in Istanbul (Umit Bektas/AP)

The WSL’s Manchester derby ended in a 2-2 draw at Leigh Sports Village (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emma Raducanu was beaten by Alaksandra Sasnovich on her return to action in Indian Wells (PA Media)

Andy Murray battled to victory over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)