Northern Ireland talking points ahead of Bulgaria clash

UK SportPublished:

Ian Baraclough’s side effectively saw their World Cup qualifying hopes ended by Switzerland over the weekend.

Northern Ireland talking points ahead of Bulgaria clash

Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes were effectively ended by Saturday’s contentious defeat to Switzerland, but the qualifying campaign rolls on as they head to Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Here the PA news agency looks at five key talking points before the game in Sofia.

Channelling frustration

Switzerland v Northern Ireland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Stade de Geneve
Northern Ireland were angered by Jamal Lewis’ red card in Geneva (PA)

New goals

Though it is still theoretically possible for Northern Ireland to close the six-point gap to Switzerland in the remaining three matches, realistically it is time to move on from hopes of playing in Qatar. But Ian Baraclough was keen to emphasise there is still plenty to play for both in Sofia and in next month’s remaining fixtures – now the goal is to improve Northern Ireland’s seeding and avoid the sort of qualifying draws that have paired the nation with Germany and Holland in Euro 2020 qualifying, and Italy and Switzerland this time around.

Bruised Bulgaria

Northern Ireland are not alone in going into Tuesday’s match smarting from defeat. Bulgaria’s own hopes of qualifying were effectively ended at the weekend in a surprise 3-1 loss to Lithuania as Fedor Cernych scored twice in the last 10 minutes for the hosts. Bulgaria showed promise in drawing with European champions Italy but Saturday’s reverse leaves them with only three wins in their last 27 games.

Windsor regrets

Northen Ireland v Bulgaria – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Stuart Dallas’ header hit the crossbar as the two sides drew 0-0 in Belfast in March (Brian Lawless/PA)

Baraclough’s clear message

Austria v Northern Ireland – UEFA Nations League – League B – Group 1 – Ernst Happel Stadion
Ian Baraclough believes Northern Ireland have progressed under his tenure as young players come through (Florian Schrotter/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News