Gareth Southgate to make changes for England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary

England manager Gareth Southgate intends to make changes for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley.

Group I leaders England need a maximum of five points from their remaining three games to secure their place at Qatar 2022.

Southgate made good use of his squad as a number of fringe players featured in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Andorra but a number of his first-choice side could now return.

England were comfortable winners against Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

“Also, we want the squad to feel involved and it is important they know they are valued, that they can contribute.

“It wasn’t a friendly the other night, there were qualification points resting on it and those games have gone wrong in the past.

“I was really pleased with the quality of the performance as well as the application. We are hitting a really consistent level of performance, which is great to see.”

Phil Foden caught the eye on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

“I have a headache and I commit a crime every time I pick a team,” he said. “It is very difficult every time.