Football rumours: Juventus want Paul Pogba with Aaron Ramsey set to leave

What the papers say

The Daily Mail says Juventus are determined to bring Paul Pogba back to Italy, with the club prepared to use Aaron Ramsey as a bargaining chip to help the Manchester United midfielder. Ramsey’s exit at the end of the season is believed to be all but certain, with Juventus desperately in need of a cash boost to pursue Pogba, and the Wales international eager for a change of scenery.

United forward Anthony Martial reportedly leads Newcastle’s wishlist of transfer targets. According to the Daily Mirror, United co-owner Joel Glazer is a huge fan of the France interntional, but could be under pressure to sell him if the Magpies flex their new financial muscles with a big bid in January.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is interesting Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is being looked at to fill a potential sporting director role at Newcastle, according to The Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Ex-Crystal Palace star Bakary Sako on verge of free transfer to secret Championship club having not played in 15 MONTHS | @reluctantnicko https://t.co/9yoTFA3MJf — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 10, 2021

Players to watch

Weston McKennie: Calciomercato reports Tottenham have been linked with a move for Juventus’ American midfielder.