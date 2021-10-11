Andy Murray believes there is more to come after beating Carlos Alcaraz

Andy Murray feels there is still more to come after he pulled off one of the best wins of his comeback over rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

The Scot came from a set down to defeat the 18-year-old, who he has predicted will be a future world number one, 5-7 6-3 6-2 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

In hot conditions, Murray was on court for more than three hours but it was he rather than Alcaraz that proved the most durable physically and mentally.

What a warrior he is ? ?? @andy_murray defeats Alcaraz 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in just over three hours to advance at the #BNPPO21 ? pic.twitter.com/VtKuqJp1iz — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 10, 2021

It was undoubtedly a big result for the three-time grand slam champion, who has been competing well against top players in recent weeks without managing to come out on top.

“Obviously I’m happy,” said Murray, who is reaping the benefits of finally being able to train consistently and play a sequence of tournaments.

“My body did well today. It was hard conditions. It was very hot. Because of the nature of the court here, you’re going to play some long rallies, especially against a player like him.

“At times I played some really good tennis. It wasn’t my best match. I can certainly still do things better. I thought I competed well today, which was probably the most pleasing part for me.”

A graphic showing how Andy Murray looks after his body, including taking TRR Nutrition PRO Advanced Collagen, which was devised for him to protect his bones and joints.

He took time to find his feet in very different conditions in the Californian desert, trailing 3-0 and 0-40, but he saved four break points to get on the board and from there the first set changed course.

He pulled level at 4-4 and saved a set point two games later before breaking the Murray serve for a second time.

The 34-year-old was struggling to deal with his opponent’s power at times but had no problem physically hanging in long rallies, and he pulled off a career first to win the third game of the second set with an underarm ace.

Murray said: “I thought if he’s going to stand that far back and I’m getting no love from the court and the conditions, why not try it and see if I can bring him forward a little bit again? Wasn’t expecting obviously to get an ace out of it.

“I was thinking about using it at times in the third set, but obviously (I was) up in the score, was doing a little bit better, didn’t feel like I needed to. Certainly when guys are standing there to return serve now, it’s a smart play.”

Murray survived an 11-minute service game to hold for 3-2 and capitalised immediately with a break of his own before clinching the second set.

And it was Alcaraz who was unable to maintain his level in the decider, the teenager becoming increasingly error-prone and also requiring a medical timeout for a cut foot as Murray booked a date with third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Andy Murray’s wedding ring was safely back tied to his shoes (Mark J Terrill/AP)

“Obviously the match that we played last year, not saying he was playing his best tennis at that stage, but he did make the final of the US Open a couple of weeks later,” said Murray.

“I wasn’t physically feeling particularly good and did not play particularly well, but managed to win. From that perspective, I can gain confidence from that, that if I play a really good match I’ll be right in there with a shot.