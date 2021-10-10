Wales set their sights on Estonia – the talking points before the Tallinn match

Scrap for second spot

Belgium will qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar should Wales fail to beat Estonia. Even if Wales win, qualification is a matter of time for Belgium who are eight points clear. The Czech Republic and Wales are locked on eight points in the battle for second spot, with the Dragons having a game in hand. The battle for a play-off place is a nail-biter with the Czech Republic due to visit Belarus on Monday and host Estonia next month. Wales finish with closing November home games against Belarus and Belgium.