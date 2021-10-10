Wales set their sights on Estonia – the talking points before the Tallinn match

UK SportPublished:

The two sides played out a goalless draw in Cardiff last month.

Wales set their sights on Estonia – the talking points before the Tallinn match

Wales continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against Estonia in Tallinn on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Group E clash as Wales seek to boost their bid for a World Cup play-off place.

Scrap for second spot

Belgium will qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar should Wales fail to beat Estonia. Even if Wales win, qualification is a matter of time for Belgium who are eight points clear. The Czech Republic and Wales are locked on eight points in the battle for second spot, with the Dragons having a game in hand. The battle for a play-off place is a nail-biter with the Czech Republic due to visit Belarus on Monday and host Estonia next month. Wales finish with closing November home games against Belarus and Belgium.

Ramsey key for Wales

Czech Republic Wales WCup 2022 Soccer
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey led by example in their 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

Is it time for Harry’s game?

Wales v Finland – UEFA Nations League – Group B4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Harry Wilson could return to the Wales starting line-up in Estonia (Nick Potts/PA)

Ward aiming to make up for howler

Czech Republic v Wales – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Sinobo Stadium
Danny Ward scored a calamitous own goal against the Czech Republic in Prague (PA Wire via CTK)

Will Cardiff draw stir Wales?

Wales v Estonia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale rues a missed chance during Wales’ goalless draw against Estonia in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News