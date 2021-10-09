Tammy takes his chance and Grealish off the mark – England talking points

England continued their near-perfect push to qualify for the 2022 World Cup as they eased to victory in Andorra.

A 5-0 win means Gareth Southgate’s side maintain their four-point lead at the top of Group I with three qualifiers remaining.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the major talking points from the comfortable victory in the heart of the Pyrenees.

No Kane, Tammy’s gain

With captain Harry Kane rested, Southgate opted to hand Tammy Abraham a first cap in nearly a year following his fine start to the season at Roma. While Leeds forward Patrick Bamford was unable to grasp the opportunity to impress in the home win over Andorra, Abraham grabbed his second international goal. The battle to be understudy to Kane is heating up and Abraham will be hoping this keeps him at the front of the queue.

Building from the back

Jordan Pickford may not have played in Andorra but was a huge part of England breaking their clean-sheet record. (Nick Potts/PA)

Referee first

History makers! ? The first time an all-female team of officials has taken charge of a senior England men's international match. ? pic.twitter.com/HRnRlhhb7R — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 9, 2021

History was made as Kateryna Monzul became the first woman to referee an England game. The 40-year-old Ukrainian has prior experience of officiating men’s football but this was the first time the Three Lions have had a match overseen by a female. Monzul’s night was not without the odd moment of controversy but she managed to keep a lid on things when they could have got away from her at times.

Andorra get their Phil

Phil Foden was in fine form as England won in Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)

Jack the lad