Tammy Abraham will ‘keep pushing’ to claim England World Cup place

Tammy Abraham declared he is ready to cement his place in England’s World Cup plans.

The striker scored on his first international start for four years as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Andorra 5-0.

Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish also scored on a comfortable night in Group I for the Three Lions as they moved a step closer to reaching next year’s tournament in Qatar.

Abraham has netted four times in 10 outings for Roma since his summer move from Chelsea to earn an England recall and wants to stay in Southgate’s thoughts.

“Hopefully it shows I’m clearly doing the right things and this is the start, hopefully I can keep going and keep pushing,” he told ITV.

“I was disappointed to miss out (at the Euros) but I’m playing every week now and hopefully I can keep performing. It’s a tough squad to get into and hopefully I can remain here.

“It was a good night for me and the boys. We knew it was going to be a tough game, we had to stay focused and luckily we got the early goal.”

Chilwell opened the scoring with his first England goal and Saka made it 2-0 before the break. Abraham added a third, while Ward-Prowse scored after his penalty was saved by Josep Gomes.

Grealish then wrapped the game up when he latched onto Sam Johnstone’s long throw for his first senior international goal.

Boss Southgate added to ITV: “It was a very specific challenge, a low packed defence and we picked a team with players in it who could take that challenge on. You saw that with the link play in midfield especially.

“”There were some nice moments. For Chilly (Ben Chilwell) to get a goal after having such a tough time in the summer with us, I’m really pleased for him.