Dream come true for Jonny Clayton as Welshman claims World Grand Prix title

Jonny Clayton produced a superb display as he demolished defending champion Gerwyn Price 5-1 to claim the World Grand Prix title in Leicester.

Clayton showed no leniency to his World Cup team-mate as the Welshman never looked back after opening up a 3-0 lead with some heavy finishing.

World number one Price had trailed by two sets in his semi-final against Stephen Bunting before mounting a fine recovery to progress 4-2.

???? ????????! ? Here's the moment Jonny Clayton lifts the 2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix title! 'The Ferret' is now ranked 7th in the world! ? pic.twitter.com/C0a7YyTitu — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2021

There was no way back at the Morningside Arena on Saturday night however as Clayton continued his momentum to deliver a first major ranking title to add to his 2021 Masters and Premier League triumphs, which puts him into the world’s top 10.

Having lost the opening leg of the night, Clayton responded to secure the first set after Price had missed darts to level at 2-2.

‘The Ferret’ maintained his momentum to take the first leg of the second set on double one, with a hold turning up the heat on ‘The Iceman’.

Gerwyn Price had no answer to Jonny Clayton’s superb finishing (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Clayton continued to keep the pressure on his World Cup team-mate with a big fish 170 checkout and a 164 finish as he claimed the third set on a deciding leg.

Price eventually found some consistency again around the treble 20 as he finally got on the board when winning another five-leg set to reduce the deficit as the players headed off for a break.

What can I say — ABSOLUTELY BUZZING ???????????????????????????????- get in there ?2021 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION – did I really say that ???- BUZZING pic.twitter.com/PtrAfQAIMy — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) May 28, 2021

Clayton missed darts to claim the fourth set, but then took out 110 to edge closer to a maiden major ranking victory.

The crowd did not have to wait long for Clayton to deliver, as a 152 finish put him 2-0 up before he closed out 116 on double top.

“This might be the third (title of 2021), but it is the first one which counts,” Clayton said on Sky Sports.

“It is what dreams are made of. We all play to win a big major, it is a ranked (event) and my first one.

“And now it is world number seven Jonny Clayton, which is brilliant.”

To win a major is amazing but nothing will ever top the feeling of picking up this trophy, World Cup Champions hasn’t really sunk in yet, very proud to be Welsh and honoured to win this with such a nice guy and a genuine friend. This means the world to me @OfficialPDC ??????? ? pic.twitter.com/1ldYSjOGoI — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) November 9, 2020

Price, who hit eight maximums, paid tribute to his good friend, having won the 2020 World Cup together.

“He did not miss a double early on to get off, and was phenomenal,” Price said.

“I had a chance, but did not take them a couple of times and Jonny was winning the big moments.