Talking points ahead of Republic of Ireland’s qualifying clash with Azerbaijan

The Republic of Ireland will attempt to finally break their World Cup qualifying duck at the sixth attempt in Azerbaijan on Saturday evening.

After launching their Group A campaign with three successive defeats, Stephen Kenny’s men have drawn their last two games 1-1, with both the Azeris and Serbia emerging from trips to Dublin with a point to effectively kill off Ireland’s hopes of making it to Qatar.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Thirteenth time lucky?

Need a winning goal in the last minutes?Hold my ̷b̷e̷e̷r̷ water bottle ??@Cristiano pic.twitter.com/Wa0xAYKj8t — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 1, 2021

Manager Kenny has presided over 12 competitive games to date and won none of them, although he was desperately unfortunate not to end that run last month when his team came within a minute of a famous victory in Portugal before Cristiano Ronaldo intervened with a last-gasp match-winning double. The Republic’s last meaningful victory came against Gibraltar in June 2019, some 16 matches ago, and that has seen them slip to 50th in FIFA’s rankings, although still 67 places ahead of Saturday’s hosts.

Time to strike?

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah (right) is yet to open his senior international account (Niall Carson/PA)

Keane on Will?

To that end, Wigan’s Will Keane has been drafted into the squad for the first time and although Kenny has hinted he will not start in Baku, he is aware of the frontman’s potency. Keane has five goals to his name so far this season, including four in his last five games, and the manager will hope he can bring that cutting edge to bear if he makes it onto the pitch.

Flying the flag for League One

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is currently on loan to League One Portsmouth from Manchester City (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Covid controversy