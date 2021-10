The Super League Grand Final will return to Old Trafford on Saturday when St Helens take on Catalans Dragons.

Catalans will be playing in their first Grand Final, while St Helens are aiming to win the title for a third consecutive year and become champions for an eighth time.

Here, the PA news agency look at five memorable Grand Finals from the past.

2002: St Helens 19-18 Bradford

Sean Long’s drop goal in the dying stages secured victory for St Helens over Bradford (Gareth Copley/PA)

2020: St Helens 8-4 Wigan

St Helens’ James Roby lifts the trophy after beating Wigan 8-4 (Martin Rickett/PA)

2005: Bradford 15-6 Leeds

Lesley Vainikolo scored a try to help Bradford beat rivals Leeds 15-6 (Gareth Copley/PA)

2015: Leeds 22-20 Wigan

Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield lifted the Super League trophy on his final appearance for the Rhinos (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

2011: St Helens 16-32 Leeds