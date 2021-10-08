Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic. Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.
Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:
Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later conjure an unforgettable moment with the scorpion kick clearance against England at Wembley. But the lively gloveman lost his bearings entirely at Italia 90, losing the ball in midfield on one of his rambling runs – gifting Roger Milla a stroll to the crucial goal in the last-16 clash.