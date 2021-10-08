Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

The Leicester stopper is not the first to make a high-profile mistake.

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic. Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.

Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:

Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later conjure an unforgettable moment with the scorpion kick clearance against England at Wembley. But the lively gloveman lost his bearings entirely at Italia 90, losing the ball in midfield on one of his rambling runs – gifting Roger Milla a stroll to the crucial goal in the last-16 clash.

Andoni Zubizarreta, Spain 2 Nigeria 3, World Cup 1998:

Oliver Kahn, Brazil 2 Germany 0, World Cup 2002:

Germany v England
Oliver Kahn, pictured, produced a goalkeeping clanger for Germany (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Paul Robinson, Croatia 2 England 0, October 2006:

Soccer – UEFA European Championship 2008 Qualifying – Group E – Croatia v England – Maksimir Stadium
Paul Robinson, pictured, missing Gary Neville’s back-pass in a nightmare moment for England (Sky Sports/VG)

Rob Green, England 1 United States 1, World Cup 2010:

Soccer – 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa – Group C – England v USA – Royal Bafokeng Stadium
John Terry, left, consoles Rob Green, right (Owen Humphrys/PA)
