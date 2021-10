New dad Ollie Watkins planning a special celebration if he scores for England

Ollie Watkins will be hoping to toast the birth of his daughter with a special celebration if he scores for England this month.

The Aston Villa forward became a father for the first time just three weeks ago before earning a Three Lions recall.

Watkins was included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2020 but did not make the cut and missed out on the September internationals with a knee injury.

Watkins scored on his England debut against San Marino (Carl Recine/PA)

The 25-year-old only scored his first goal of the season in Sunday’s defeat at Tottenham but retains the support of Southgate.

His strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came after the arrival of his daughter but was not marked with the de-facto goal celebration for new dads.

“Obviously it (being a dad) is something new but it gives me a different outlook on life.

“I don’t feel like I’m a selfish person but at times you’re just thinking about yourself a lot before but now I just put her first and it’s nice that my life’s not just about me now, it’s about someone else.”

Watkins scored on his senior England debut, coming off the bench to strike in the 5-0 win over San Marino in March.

Watkins insists Harry Kane remains England’s first-choice striker. (Mike Egerton/PA)

“This is only my third camp,” he added.

“I’m not thinking about being the main number nine. I think at the end of the day, everyone knows Harry – he is the England captain, he’s going to play every game if he’s fit.

“So it’s about me taking my opportunity when I get the chance and I do the best for the team and show the manager what I can do.