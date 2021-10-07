France fight from two down to reach Nations League final at Belgium’s expense

Theo Hernandez struck a last-minute winner as France stormed back from 2-0 down to beat Belgium 3-2 in their UEFA Nations League semi-final in Turin.

Hernandez’s winner came moments after Romelu Lukaku thought he had fired the Belgians through to the final only for his goal to be disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside.

Belgium had looked set to cruise into a final meeting with Spain after a dominant first-half display capped by goals from Yannick Carrasco and Lukaku.

Kylian Mbappe struck the French equaliser from the penalty spot (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Roberto Martinez’s men had set out their intentions from the start with Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku working superbly to pin their opponents back on the counter-attack.

The Manchester City man met a Lukaku cross with a half-volley that was well saved by Hugo Lloris, then Eden Hazard was denied a fine chance in the box by a superb saving challenge from French defender Jules Kounde.

Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium a 2-0 first half lead (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Two minutes later De Bruyne fed Lukaku, who spun off Lucas Hernandez and fired past Lloris – and the French goalkeeper had to be alert to deny Hazard a third for Belgium before half-time.

But France began the second half with renewed purpose, Paul Pogba heading just over then Antoine Griezmann fluffing a superb chance to reduce the deficit after being teed up by Mbappe.

France celebrated a remarkable comeback win over Belgium (Massimo Rana/AP)

Belgium responded, with Lukaku bringing two fine saves out of Lloris, before Carrasco’s cross into the box was met by the Chelsea forward, who volleyed what he thought was the winner three minutes from time.